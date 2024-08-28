Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,750,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,938,374.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 5,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $1,205,476.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,387 shares of company stock worth $20,503,110. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BR opened at $210.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.73 and a 12 month high of $223.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BR. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

