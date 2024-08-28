Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,142 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $52.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.8301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

