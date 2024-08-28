Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $113.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $114.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

