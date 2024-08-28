Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 82.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $298,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $119,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,675,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $412.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.30. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $414.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

