Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 28,094 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 343.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,094 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 92,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 156,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.08. The company had a trading volume of 100,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,965. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.37.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

