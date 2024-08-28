Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,268 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,785,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 389.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.28. The stock had a trading volume of 316,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,325. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.73. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $58.39.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

