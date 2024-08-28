Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $113.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

