Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,404 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SYK opened at $358.51 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.10 and its 200-day moving average is $341.09.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.11.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

