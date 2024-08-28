Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,838,000 after buying an additional 177,582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,718 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,790,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,738,000 after purchasing an additional 250,959 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $82.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.68. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $82.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

