Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of XOM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,949,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $467.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

