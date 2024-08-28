Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,171,229. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a PE ratio of -437.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

