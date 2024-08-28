Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $970,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,483 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,427,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,455,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

