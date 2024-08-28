Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 58.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,493,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,698,000 after purchasing an additional 67,235 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VOT stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.35. 12,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,893. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $239.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

