Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BMY opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

