Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $239,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth $80,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:GRPM traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.80. 5,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,440. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $123.94. The company has a market capitalization of $406.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.98.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

