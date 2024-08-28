Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $298,000 in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS GCOW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. 147,019 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

