Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $387,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 27,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCLT opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.