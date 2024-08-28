Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $451,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,954,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth about $477,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 5.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $812.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $804.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $745.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

