Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $513,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GJAN. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $8,233,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 458.6% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 198,075 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 139.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 227,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 132,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 743.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 124,574 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

