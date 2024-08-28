Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $762,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,866,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $65.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.