Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $794,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in General Electric by 24,042.9% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $534,123,000 after acquiring an additional 318,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after acquiring an additional 550,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.91. 733,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,084. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $177.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $187.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

