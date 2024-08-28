Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 45,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VSS opened at $123.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.19 and its 200 day moving average is $117.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $123.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.