Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 938.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. 471,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,205. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

