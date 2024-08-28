Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,599 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Comcast by 25,881.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after buying an additional 10,809,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after buying an additional 8,243,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714,586 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

