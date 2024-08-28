Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,599 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Comcast by 25,881.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after buying an additional 10,809,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after buying an additional 8,243,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714,586 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.
Comcast Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
