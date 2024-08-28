Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $894,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after buying an additional 3,046,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,854 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after acquiring an additional 778,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4,040.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 406,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,878,000 after acquiring an additional 396,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $213,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,185 shares in the company, valued at $95,724,383. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $213,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,724,383. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,779 shares of company stock worth $3,971,833 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.1 %

PNC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.94. 243,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,540. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $182.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.89 and its 200-day moving average is $158.55. The company has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.