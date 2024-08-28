Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.0 %

DG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,970. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

