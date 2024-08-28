Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,132,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $294,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,917,000 after buying an additional 238,815 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,089,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,649,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,224,000 after purchasing an additional 213,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $876.71.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $816.27. The company had a trading volume of 49,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $788.81 and a 200 day moving average of $795.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

