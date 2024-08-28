Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,219,000 after purchasing an additional 322,472 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,480,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,386,000 after buying an additional 94,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,507,000 after acquiring an additional 24,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $91,504,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 841,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69,502 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FBIN opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average of $74.59.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBIN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

