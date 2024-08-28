Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $78.58. The stock had a trading volume of 64,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,481. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $79.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.44.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

