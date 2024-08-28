Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 323 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $307.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.41. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $309.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.