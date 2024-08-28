Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.0% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.1% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.38.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.79. 39,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,744. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $218.63 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.09.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total value of $1,799,520.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,530.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,560,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,342,910. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

