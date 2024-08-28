Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSEP. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth about $5,211,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,827,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $1,305,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FSEP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.39. 6,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $537.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

