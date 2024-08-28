Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $65.57.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.