Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,322 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 102,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $177.76 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day moving average is $165.77.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

