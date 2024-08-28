Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 45,877 Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 801.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth $125,000.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Down 8.4 %

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $4.83.

About Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

