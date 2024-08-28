Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,067 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.71. The company has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

