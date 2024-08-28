Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,464 Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 265.1% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 21,462 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 479,935 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

