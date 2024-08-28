Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes $720,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,474,000 after acquiring an additional 66,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 212,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,880,000 after acquiring an additional 202,358 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $206.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.02 and a 200-day moving average of $202.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The firm has a market cap of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

