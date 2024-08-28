Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes $751,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $590.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $540.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.06. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $597.33.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.14.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

