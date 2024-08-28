Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DVY opened at $132.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $133.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.46 and a 200 day moving average of $122.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

