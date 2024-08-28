Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,229 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 266,249 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $24,977,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,835 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.78. 682,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.67. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $121.06.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

