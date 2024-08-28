Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the July 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of VIPRF stock remained flat at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,037. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

