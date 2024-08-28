Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the July 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of VIPRF stock remained flat at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,037. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.11.
About Silver Viper Minerals
