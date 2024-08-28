Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Similarweb worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMWB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 1st quarter valued at $2,820,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter valued at about $2,449,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Similarweb by 3,663.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 275,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb during the first quarter worth about $2,344,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.40 million, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.76. Similarweb Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 60.53% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SMWB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Similarweb from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

