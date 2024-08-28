Simmons Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,982,000 after acquiring an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $764,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,934,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.91. 2,390,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,444. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.