Simmons Bank Has $1.29 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,567 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 18.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 0.8 %

AXP traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.09. 2,534,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $258.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

