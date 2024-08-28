Simmons Bank Has $387,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,689,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.40. 776,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.57. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.78.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

