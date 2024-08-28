Simmons Bank Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $141.05. 2,139,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,520. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.69. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

