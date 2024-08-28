Simmons Bank Sells 338 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.19. The company had a trading volume of 627,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,546. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

