Simmons Bank Sells 3,599 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.24. 7,832,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,211,103. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $64.89.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.