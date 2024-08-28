Simmons Bank Sells 61 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AJG traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $290.87. The company had a trading volume of 608,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,148. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $218.63 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.38.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,530.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,560,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,348 shares of company stock worth $13,342,910. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

